Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 816 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Masco were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Masco by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,263,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,282,000 after buying an additional 3,936,601 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Masco by 1,031.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,400,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,060,000 after buying an additional 2,187,950 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,680,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 3,316.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after buying an additional 689,900 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Masco by 1,069.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 424,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,057,000 after buying an additional 387,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.23.

Insider Activity at Masco

Masco Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $3,198,549.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,519,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $3,198,549.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,519,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,668,244.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 312,227 shares of company stock valued at $17,222,643 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAS stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.82. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.32%.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

