Masco (NYSE:MAS) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $50.24, but opened at $52.72. Masco shares last traded at $53.91, with a volume of 894,649 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. Barclays upped their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.23.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $3,100,002.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $3,198,549.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,519,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,227 shares of company stock worth $17,222,643. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Masco by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Masco by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Masco by 105.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in Masco by 141.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Stock Up 4.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.82.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.