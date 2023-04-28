Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $10.77 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 4.3% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $166.95 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.54.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

