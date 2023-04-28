MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,058,864,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MetLife by 41.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876,930 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 9.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after buying an additional 582,095 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 92.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,989,000 after buying an additional 2,530,149 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,917,000 after buying an additional 158,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in MetLife by 6.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,504,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,004,000 after buying an additional 206,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET opened at $60.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 68.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.