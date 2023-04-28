Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,751,000 after buying an additional 1,123,669 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,903,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,477,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4,224.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 556,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,971,000 after purchasing an additional 543,758 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $71.80 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day moving average of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

