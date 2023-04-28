Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $320.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $282.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.88.

Microsoft Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $304.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.82. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $305.20.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 40.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 49,703 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,329,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $195,135,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,067 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

