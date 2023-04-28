Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $320.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $304.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.55 and a 200 day moving average of $252.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $305.20.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

