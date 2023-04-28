Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $336.00 at Barclays

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $310.00 to $336.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a $275.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $348.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.88.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $304.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $305.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.82.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

