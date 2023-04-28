Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,847,474,000 after buying an additional 58,159,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 1,896.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,529,000 after acquiring an additional 55,153,448 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 3.7 %

GOOGL opened at $107.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.57. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $122.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.