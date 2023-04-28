Morgan Stanley Boosts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $371.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $349.00 to $371.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BIIB. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $322.81.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $293.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $311.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.31.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 50.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

