Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE MSI opened at $293.65 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $294.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.80.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.80.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

