MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 27,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 54.79%. Analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MP Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

