Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 2.3% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $166.95 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.54.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.