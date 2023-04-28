National Bank Financial Upgrades First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) to “Outperform Spec Market Weight”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec market weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FM. Barclays upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$32.16.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$33.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.14. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$18.67 and a 52 week high of C$39.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.33 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.6693069 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.50%.

Insider Activity at First Quantum Minerals

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$352,125.00. In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$352,125.00. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.