NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 498.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in NiSource were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 586.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 183.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.09. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.08.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

