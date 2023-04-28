Olistico Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

GOOGL stock opened at $107.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $122.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

