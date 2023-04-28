Oppenheimer Weighs in on Mueller Water Products, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Mueller Water Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MWA. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mueller Water Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

NYSE MWA opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 7,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

