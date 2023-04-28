Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,788 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 63,585 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 1.4 %

ORCL opened at $95.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.36 and its 200-day moving average is $84.21. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $96.74.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

