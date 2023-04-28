Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.99. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 118.21% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Organon & Co.’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

