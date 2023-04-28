PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tobam acquired a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $73.67 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $76.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.32.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global lowered shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $3,485,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $7,729,259.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,789,197 shares in the company, valued at $347,887,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $3,485,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.