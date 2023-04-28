Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 267,456 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,223,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,456 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.1% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Chevron worth $219,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.6 %

CVX stock opened at $166.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $316.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.65 and a 200-day moving average of $171.54.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.