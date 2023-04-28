Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 66,402 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,402 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $8,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 35.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dorian LPG news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $195,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,725,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,653,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $1,342,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 742,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,598,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Hadjipateras acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $195,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,725,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,653,821.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 654,304 shares of company stock valued at $14,057,250 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

LPG stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $885.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.55.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.11). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 39.26%. The company had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on LPG shares. UBS Group cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

