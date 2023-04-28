Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 68,034 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4,002.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,034 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $10,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $148.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.52 and its 200-day moving average is $147.43.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.