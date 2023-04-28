Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (October) ETF (BATS:PSFO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (October) ETF (BATS:PSFO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,212 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (October) ETF were worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (October) ETF in the second quarter valued at $350,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (October) ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PSFO opened at $23.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (October) ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (October) ETF (PSFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFO was launched on Sep 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

