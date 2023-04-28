Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 41,190.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,795 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Camden Property Trust worth $10,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,465,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,264,000 after acquiring an additional 351,965 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after purchasing an additional 540,683 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,069,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,011,000 after purchasing an additional 459,442 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,915,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,803,000 after purchasing an additional 594,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $106.53 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $97.74 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

