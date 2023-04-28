Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $10.57 Million Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 1,487.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,006 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Henry Schein worth $10,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.61. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSIC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

