Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $8.36 Million Stock Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 229,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,405 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 1.88% of Children’s Place worth $8,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,918,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Children’s Place by 4.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 636,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 28,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Children’s Place by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 26,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Children’s Place by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLCE. StockNews.com raised shares of Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $30.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.34 million. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

