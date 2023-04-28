Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $9.59 Million Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 901,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,619 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $9,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 36.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,498,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,376 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at $7,840,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 2,036.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 665,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 634,475 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at $4,636,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 151.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 374,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $10.42 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 6.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The business had revenue of $184.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Insider Activity at Dynavax Technologies

In related news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $232,210.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dynavax Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.