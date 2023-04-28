Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,230 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

