Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,103 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.45.

Insider Activity

Intel Price Performance

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.