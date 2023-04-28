Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 4,728.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,082 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 256,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Settian Capital LP increased its position in Newmont by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Settian Capital LP now owns 41,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Newmont by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $48.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $74.99.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -296.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. UBS Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Newmont from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

