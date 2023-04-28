Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 3,162 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,860 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,317 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 1,513 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Barclays started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $501.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $491.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $564.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

