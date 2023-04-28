Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 34,147 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 34,147 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,719 shares of company stock valued at $27,992,104 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $160.19 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $318.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $507.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tesla from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.69.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

