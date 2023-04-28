Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTNQ) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,223 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.62% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $10,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTNQ. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $858,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,661,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000.

NYSEARCA PTNQ opened at $54.87 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $55.03. The company has a market cap of $743.49 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.57.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and\u002For 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

