Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $6,910,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,022,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PANW. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.73.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $185.12 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $203.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2,524.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,774,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total transaction of $6,739,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,774,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,260,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,380 shares of company stock valued at $36,420,926. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

