Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 311.9% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

BIL opened at $91.78 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.33 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.57.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.