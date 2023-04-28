Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $77.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $85.37.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. Analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

