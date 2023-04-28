Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,364,000 after purchasing an additional 375,669 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Cintas by 8,140.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 51.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,967,000 after purchasing an additional 159,396 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Cintas by 17.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,018,000 after purchasing an additional 92,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 266.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 105,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,814,000 after purchasing an additional 76,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $450.82 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.55.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.25.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

