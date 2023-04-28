Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 1,841 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,937 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in International Bancshares by 83.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in International Bancshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in International Bancshares by 270.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 43,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 31,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in International Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,364,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,485,000 after purchasing an additional 39,194 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in International Bancshares by 7.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $42.06 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.31.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $205.24 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.30%.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

