Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 494 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $767,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in VeriSign by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in VeriSign by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $216.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.02 and a 200-day moving average of $201.70. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $224.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.74, for a total value of $130,622.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,508,201.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $612,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,972.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.74, for a total transaction of $130,622.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,508,201.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,599 shares of company stock worth $8,628,599. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

