Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 891 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,907,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,441,000 after purchasing an additional 671,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,912,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,915,000 after purchasing an additional 449,691 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in PACCAR by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PACCAR by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,355,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,857,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,105,000 after purchasing an additional 99,290 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $76.71.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $3,485,579.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $3,485,579.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $7,729,259.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,789,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,887,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

