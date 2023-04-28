Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 533,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 91,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Kroger by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 77,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kroger Stock Up 1.1 %

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $48.34 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.