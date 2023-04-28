Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Capital Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 33,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

