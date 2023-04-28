Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $101.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.78. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $121.17.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

