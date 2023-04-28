Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

SPYD opened at $37.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $44.96.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

