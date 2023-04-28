Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 396.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 69.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 81.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB opened at $104.24 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.45 and a fifty-two week high of $105.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.27 and a 200-day moving average of $104.09.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

