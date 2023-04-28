Parallel Advisors LLC Has $452,000 Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Kellogg by 1,923.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 716,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,894,000 after purchasing an additional 680,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,909,000 after purchasing an additional 310,891 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at $69.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.54.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,431,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,083,313.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,083,313.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,995,511 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Further Reading

