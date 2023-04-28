Parallel Advisors LLC Has $522,000 Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,462,000. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $31.18 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

