Parallel Advisors LLC Has $546,000 Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in United Rentals by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,322,000 after acquiring an additional 365,935 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in United Rentals by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,729,000 after acquiring an additional 248,072 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in United Rentals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,477,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Stock Down 4.6 %

URI stock opened at $357.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $481.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.62.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

