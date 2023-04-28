Parallel Advisors LLC Has $579,000 Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after buying an additional 2,906,994 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 319.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,733,000 after buying an additional 4,690,448 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,707,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,037,000 after buying an additional 116,118 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 898.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after buying an additional 3,168,462 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $281,635,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The company has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATVI. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

See Also

